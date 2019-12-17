Scout24 sells AutoScout24 to Hellman & Friedman

Contributor
Emma Thomasson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

German classifieds group Scout24 said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell AutoScout24 to private equity investor Hellman & Friedman (H&F) for 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German classifieds group Scout24 G24n.DE said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell AutoScout24 to private equity investor Hellman & Friedman (H&F) for 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

AutoScout24 - which operates in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria - bills itself as the largest automotive digital marketplace in the European Union. It lags eBay's EBAY.O mobile.de in its home market, however.

Scout24, which initiated the sale under pressure from U.S. activist investor Elliott ECAL.UL, said it planned to return the proceeds from the sale to its shareholders and would now focus fully on its properties listings business ImmoScout24.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Evans)

((+49 30 2888 5081; Reuters Messaging: emma.thomasson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More