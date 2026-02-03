Scout24 SE (BIT:1G24) Price Target Decreased by 12.07% to 107.42

The average one-year price target for Scout24 SE (BIT:1G24) has been revised to €107.42 / share. This is a decrease of 12.07% from the prior estimate of €122.16 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €85.21 to a high of €133.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.47% from the latest reported closing price of €87.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scout24 SE. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 17.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1G24 is 0.37%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.68% to 9,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,021K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1G24 by 2.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 635K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1G24 by 14.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 508K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1G24 by 11.46% over the last quarter.

BGITX - Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Class 2 holds 423K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1G24 by 11.14% over the last quarter.

PRMTX - T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund holds 271K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

