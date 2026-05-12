Markets

Scout24 SE Announces Updated Financial Framework, Stock Up

May 12, 2026 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Scout24 SE (G24.DE, SCOTF.PK) announced an updated financial framework aligned with its growth strategy, revising its revenue growth framework to the high end of high single-digit to low double-digit growth for the period 2027 to 2028, compared to the CMD 2024 guidance of high single-digits to low double-digits previously.

Further, the company intends to improve profitability, targeting an ordinary operating EBITDA margin of around 64 percent by 2028.

CFO Martin Mildner stated that strong business momentum and additional monetisation opportunities emerging through AI is expected to unlock further potential for growth, margin expansion and increased cash generation in the coming years.

Currently, Scout24's stock is trading at 72.90 euros, up 3.11 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SCOTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.