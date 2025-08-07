Scout24 Q2 Profit, Revenue Rises, Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF) Thursday reported a 13 percent growth in second-quarter profit, helped by strong customer demand for subscription offerings across all segments. Revenue climbed 15 percent from the year-ago period. The company also raised its outlook for the year ahead.

The German digital company posted second-quarter net income of 39.0 million euros, up 13.4 percent from 34.4 million euros recorded in the same period last year. On a per basic share basis, earnings rose 15.0 percent to 0.54 euro from 0.47 euro in the year-ago period.

On an adjusted basis, net income was 62.6 million euros or 0.87 per basic share in the given quarter, compared to 51.4 million euros or 0.70 per basic share in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

During the three-month period, group revenue rose 15.1 percent to 160.6 million euros from 139.5 million euros in the same period a year ago. According to Scout24, group ordinary operating EBITDA came in at 101.7 million euros, up 17 percent from 87.0 million euros in the previous-year quarter.

Looking ahead, buoyed by the good results in the first half of the year, the company's Board upgraded its guidance for fiscal 2025. The company now expects revenue growth of between 14 percent and 15 percent, higher than the earlier 12 percent to 14 percent.

Additionally, Scout24 also expects an increase in the ordinary operating EBITDA margin of up to 70 basis points from the earlier up to 50 basis points.

