Scout24 price target raised to EUR 92 from EUR 84 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Nizla Naizer raised the firm’s price target on Scout24 (SCOTF) to EUR 92 from EUR 84 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Read More on SCOTF:
- Scout24 price target raised to EUR 88 from EUR 80.30 at Barclays
- Scout24 price target raised to EUR 84 from EUR 77 at JPMorgan
- Scout24 price target raised to EUR 91 from EUR 82.20 at Citi
