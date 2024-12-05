Scout24 price target raised to EUR 105 from EUR 92 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Scout24 (SCOTF) to EUR 105 from EUR 92 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SCOTF:
- Scout24 price target raised to EUR 110 from EUR 83 at Berenberg
- Scout24 price target raised to EUR 94.50 from EUR 91 at Citi
- Scout24 price target raised to EUR 92 from EUR 84 at Deutsche Bank
- Scout24 price target raised to EUR 88 from EUR 80.30 at Barclays
- Scout24 price target raised to EUR 84 from EUR 77 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.