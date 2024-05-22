Scout Security Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

Scout Security Ltd. (AU:SCT) has released an update.

Scout Security Limited announced successful outcomes for all resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting, including amendments to convertible notes and the approval to issue initial warrants to various parties. The results reflect overwhelming shareholder support with each resolution receiving over 99% votes in favor. The company, demonstrating solid backing for its proposed financial strategies, continues to forge ahead with confidence.

