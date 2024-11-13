News & Insights

Scout Security Ltd. Announces AGM Success

November 13, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Scout Security Ltd. (AU:SCT) has released an update.

Scout Security Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with strong shareholder support for key items such as the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement facility. These results indicate robust confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. Investors may view this as a positive indicator for the company’s future performance.

