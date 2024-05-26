News & Insights

Scout Security Issues New Warrants

May 26, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Scout Security Ltd. (AU:SCT) has released an update.

Scout Security Limited has announced the issuance of 475,490 unquoted warrants, set to expire on May 1, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.05 each. The official issue date for these securities is May 27, 2024, as part of their latest financial maneuver to enhance their capital structure. This strategic move could appeal to investors looking for growth opportunities in the security sector.

