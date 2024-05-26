News & Insights

Scout Security Director’s Stake Changes

May 26, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Scout Security Ltd. (AU:SCT) has released an update.

Scout Security Ltd. has reported a change in Director Martin Pretty’s interest in the company, highlighting both direct and indirect interests in various trusts and entities. As of May 27, 2024, Pretty’s direct holdings include over 78,000 ordinary shares and 2 million unlisted options, with additional significant interests in associated funds and companies. Notably, the Equitable Investors Dragonfly Fund acquired an additional 100,490 warrants at no cost, with an exercise price set at $0.05 each.

