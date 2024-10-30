Scout Motors will use Rivian and VW software and architecture, Tech Crunch says

Volkswagen (VWAGY)-backed Scout Motors will employ the software and zonal architecture “being developed by the joint venture between Rivian (RIVN) and the Volkswagen Group, writes Sean O’Kane for Tech Crunch. At Disrupt 2024, Rivian Chief Software Officer Wassym Bensaid told TC that the JV technology will be leveraged when vehicles go into production in 2027. VW and Rivian hope to close the $5B deal by year-end 2024, Tech Crunch said. The Fly notes that Scout Motors is owned by German manufacturer Volkswagen Group.

