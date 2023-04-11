ScottsMiracle-Gro's (SMG) Financial Position Improves in Q2

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG has provided an update for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The company announced its expectation to achieve a net leverage ratio comfortably below the credit facility covenant of 6.5 times for the fiscal second quarter.



The company anticipates its net leverage to be around 6 for the to-be-reported quarter. This is attributed to its diligent cost control measures, emphasis on enhancing efficiencies, and initiatives to engage consumers at the outset of the lawn and garden season. These efforts have led to an improvement in the company's financial position.



The company stated that despite the challenges faced by it in the last eight months, it remains committed to improving its financial and operating performance and is making significant efforts to achieve this goal.



Scotts Miracle-Gro will announce its second-quarter results and provide a detailed financial update on May 3.



SMG’s shares are down 32.9% over a year compared with a 36.7% fall recorded by its industry.



The company, on its fiscal first quarter call, noted that it anticipates a low single-digit percentage decline in net sales and gross margin rate for fiscal 2023. It expects its adjusted operating income to grow by a low single-digit percentage in fiscal 2023. SMG’s net sales for its Hawthorne segment are expected to decline 20% to 30%. It also sees low single-digit percentage year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023.

