ScottsMiracle-Gro (SMG) Lowers Hawthorne Sales and EPS Outlook

The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company SMG announced a reduction in its full-year sales guidance for the Hawthorne segment. It also noted that this reduction could lead to lower-than-expected adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

The company projects Hawthorne sales to fall 15-25%, including the benefit of acquisitions. The segment has been facing headwinds in sales for a few months due to an oversupply of cannabis, which is leading to a holdback in indoor and outdoor cultivation.

With the reduction in Hawthorne sales guidance, the company is unlikely to reach the low end of its adjusted EPS guidance. Management is optimistic about the continued strength in the U.S. Consumer segment and is working to mitigate the earnings gap from the shortfall in Hawthorne sales with the aim to achieve adjusted earnings per share of at least $8.

ScottsMiracle-Gro also noted that it no longer anticipates any significant acquisition in fiscal 2022 to boost its presence in the live goods category. The company has ended those discussions.

The consumer purchases in March are flat from the year-ago levels. Shipments to retailers through five months are at record levels, the company noted.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro have declined 45.4% in the past year against a 54.8% rise of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Scotts Miracle-Gro currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

