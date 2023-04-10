ScottsMiracle-Gro Appoints Nate Baxter As Executive Vice President

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), a provider of gardening resources, announced on Monday that it has appointed Nate Baxter as Executive Vice President, Technology and Operations with effect from April 28.

Baxter will be responsible for research and development, information technology, regulatory, among others.

Most recently, he was president of TEL U.S., a unit of Tokyo Electron Ltd., a Japanese maker of semiconductor and flat panel manufacturing equipment.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, SMG expects its final net leverage in the range of 6.0, reflecting its approach to cost control, focus on improved efficiencies, and others.

The expected net leverage ratio is comfortably below the credit facility covenant of 6.5 times for its second quarter.

