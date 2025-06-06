Scotts (SMG) Surges 10.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) shares rallied 10.9% in the last trading session to close at $65.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% gain over the past four weeks.

SMG’s shares jumped following the company’s reaffirmation of its fiscal 2025 guidance and strong performance during the peak lawn and garden season. The rally was driven by robust consumer demand and strong POS trends, which reinforced investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

This lawn and garden products company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.23 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Scotts, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SMG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Scotts is a member of the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry. One other stock in the same industry, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), finished the last trading session 0.6% lower at $46.98. ADM has returned -1.3% over the past month.

ADM's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -6.9% over the past month to $0.95. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -7.8%. ADM currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

