Scotts Miracle-Gro's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) loss of $151.8 million or $2.63 per share compared with a loss of $244 million or $4.29 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted loss was $1.96 per share, narrower than $2.31 a year ago. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.88.

Net sales decreased around 6.6% year over year to $387.4 million and missed the consensus mark of $398.6 million.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Quote

SMG’s Segment Details

In the fiscal fourth quarter, net sales in the U.S. Consumer division were up 0.5% year over year to $311.2 million. It missed our estimate of $360 million. The segment delivered a loss of $65.5 million, up 21% year over year.

Net sales in the Hawthorne segment tumbled 38% year over year to $49.9 million in the reported quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $27 million.

Net sales in the other segment increased 7% year over year to $26.3 million. The figure topped our estimate of $5.3 million. The segment reported a loss of $9.8 million, down 20% year over year.

SMG’s Balance Sheet

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $36.6 million, down from $71.6 million a year ago. Long-term debt was $2,049.2 million, down around 5.7% year over year.

SMG’s Outlook

The company provided its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook. Key projections include low single-digit growth in U.S. Consumer net sales. The adjusted gross margin is expected to be at least 32%, with adjusted EBITDA anticipated to grow in the mid-single digits. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to be between $4.15-$4.35, and free cash flow is estimated at approximately $275 million.

SMG’s Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro have lost 19% in the past year compared the 5.4% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SMG’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

SMG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space are AngloGold Ashanti plc AU, U.S. Gold Corp. USAU and Integra Resources Corp. ITRG.

AngloGold is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU’s third-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.34 per share and $2.35 billion, respectively. AU currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

U.S. Goldis expected to report fiscal second-quarter results on Dec. 15. USAU carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAU’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 13 cents, indicating a 35% year-over-year growth.

Integra Resources is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 12. ITRG’s earnings estimate for the third quarter is pegged at 13 cents per share. Integra Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Gold Corp (USAU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.