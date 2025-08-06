Scotts Miracle-Gro's Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 28, 2025) profit of $149.1 million or $2.54 per share compared with a profit of $132.1 million or $2.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, the adjusted earnings were $2.59 per share, up from $2.31 a year ago. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.



Net sales decreased around 1.2% year over year to $1,188 million and missed the consensus mark of $1,230.9 million.

SMG’s Segment Details

In the fiscal third quarter, net sales in the U.S. Consumer division were up 1% year over year to $1,030.2 million. It missed our estimate of $1,071.4 million. The segment delivered a profit of $235.5 million, up 12% year over year.



Net sales in the Hawthorne segment tumbled 54% year over year to $31.2 million in the reported quarter. The figure lagged our estimate of $56.5 million.



Net sales in the other segment increased 8% year over year to $126.6 million. The figure topped our estimate of $100.2 million. The segment reported a profit of $16.8 million, up 44% year over year.

SMG’s Balance Sheet

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $51.1 million, down from $279.9 million a year ago. Long-term debt was $2,136.2 million, down around 12.3% year over year.

SMG’s Outlook

The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted fiscal 2025 outlook initially shared in early June. Key projections include low single-digit growth in U.S. Consumer net sales, excluding non-recurring sales from AeroGarden and bulk raw materials. The adjusted gross margin is expected to be around 30%, with adjusted EBITDA anticipated between $570 million and $590 million. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to be at least $3.50, and free cash flow is estimated at approximately $250 million.

SMG’s Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro have lost 10.5% in the past year against a 10.2% rise of the industry.



SMG's Zacks Rank

SMG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



