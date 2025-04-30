Scotts Miracle Gro's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Scotts Miracle Gro.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $134,430, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $910,659.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $55.0 for Scotts Miracle Gro, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Scotts Miracle Gro's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Scotts Miracle Gro's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Scotts Miracle Gro Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.8 $2.6 $2.8 $47.50 $541.5K 17 30 SMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.4 $2.35 $2.35 $50.00 $130.6K 371 7.7K SMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.05 $2.0 $2.0 $50.00 $102.3K 371 1.3K SMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.3 $2.1 $2.25 $50.00 $69.0K 371 7.0K SMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.95 $1.65 $1.7 $45.00 $63.4K 291 400

About Scotts Miracle Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro is the largest purveyor of home lawn and gardening products in the us. The business consists of three reporting segments: us consumer, Hawthorne, and other. The us consumer segment consists of a broad range of lawncare products, including grass seed, fertilizer, and lawn-related weed, animal, and disease control. us consumer typically generates the vast majority of companywide revenue and profits. Hawthorne sells indoor gardening and hydroponic equipment, particularly to the cannabis growing industry, while the other segment primarily consists of lawn and gardening products sold in Canada. Its lawncare and gardening products are well-recognized brands in the us, including Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Roundup, Ortho, and Tomcat.

In light of the recent options history for Scotts Miracle Gro, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Scotts Miracle Gro Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,289,243, the SMG's price is down by -11.3%, now at $47.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Scotts Miracle Gro

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Scotts Miracle Gro, targeting a price of $65. * In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $69. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Scotts Miracle Gro, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * An analyst from Truist Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Scotts Miracle Gro, targeting a price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for SMG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy

