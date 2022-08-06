Scotts Miracle-Gro's (NYSE:SMG) Dividend Will Be $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will pay a dividend of $0.66 on the 9th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even in the absence of profits, Scotts Miracle-Gro is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 9.3%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

NYSE:SMG Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Scotts Miracle-Gro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.20 total annually to $2.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.2% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Scotts Miracle-Gro has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Even though the company isn't making a profit, strong earnings growth could turn that around in the near future. Assuming the company can post positive net income numbers soon, it could has the potential to be a decent dividend payer.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Scotts Miracle-Gro's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Scotts Miracle-Gro (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

