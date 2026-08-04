Scotts Miracle-Gro Unveils SMG 2.0, Targets Higher Margins and Digital Growth

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) outlined its “SMG 2.0” strategy at an investor event, emphasizing a shift toward higher-margin branded products, digital commerce, consumer-focused innovation, operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation.

President and CEO Nate Baxter said the company’s objective is to “future-proof” its established lawn and garden brands as consumer preferences, retail channels and technology evolve. He framed the company as serving consumers’ “living spaces,” rather than simply selling lawn and garden products, and said the strategy is intended to align the organization around that purpose.

Baxter acknowledged headwinds including changing brick-and-mortar retail traffic, the company’s historically low e-commerce exposure, competition from consumer packaged goods companies, private-label products and service- and technology-based alternatives. He said Scotts has exited the Hawthorne cannabis business and is now “laser-focused” on its core lawn and garden operations.

Category position and consumer opportunity

John Sass, senior vice president and general manager of the North America business, described the company’s addressable DIY lawn and garden market as a $12 billion category spanning controls, gardens and lawns. The company expects the category could approach $15 billion by 2030.

Controls represents about $5.5 billion of the market and is the fastest-growing segment, according to Sass. Gardens accounts for about $4.5 billion, while lawns represent about $2 billion and have been more challenging as consumers increasingly prioritize outdoor spaces for pets, children and entertaining rather than traditional showpiece lawns.

Sass said Scotts holds about 33% of the overall category and leads eight of 11 underlying segments. The company’s brand portfolio includes Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Ortho, Bonide, Roundup and Tomcat, as well as newer partners Black Kow and Murphy’s.

Chief Brand Officer Nick Miaritis said the company sees household penetration as a major growth opportunity. While soils reach roughly 40% of households, most other company categories have penetration near 10%, he said. Miaritis also highlighted a 26-point awareness gap among younger, emerging consumers relative to the company’s traditional consumer base.

The company is targeting younger homeowners, renters and Hispanic consumers, who Miaritis said will account for more than half of first-time homebuyers by 2030. Marketing is shifting toward digital and social channels, with more than 80% of media spending now directed to digital and social formats. The company said its change in media mix has driven a double-digit improvement in media return on investment over the past three years.

Digital expansion, channel diversification and innovation

Scotts said it expects e-commerce to account for about 13% of total sales by the end of the current year, compared with an estimated 25% of category sales conducted online. Chief Growth Officer Josh Meihls said e-commerce sales have grown nearly 30% this year, adding 300 basis points of penetration, and the company is targeting more than 20% e-commerce penetration over the near term.

The company is investing in e-commerce-oriented packaging, online-only promotions and faster digital product testing. Meihls cited the launch of Ortho Mosquito Kill and Prevent through TikTok Shop and said online channels can help the company validate innovation before broader retail launches.

Beyond its traditional home center, hardware and mass-retail channels, Scotts is expanding in club, farm-and-fleet, grocery and Hispanic retail. It is also testing a professional channel aimed at small and mid-sized lawn care providers rather than large national service operators. Meihls described the do-it-for-me market as approximately twice the size of the company’s $12 billion DIY market and called it a potential $100 million-plus opportunity.

Research and development leader Paula Powell said the company has more than 110 R&D associates, more than 800 patents worldwide and over 70 pending patent applications. The company is targeting a 30% reduction in SKU count across physical and digital retail over three years and said it is about one-third of the way through that effort.

Innovation priorities include organic and bio-based formulations, reduced-plastic packaging, precision dispensing and e-commerce-ready product formats. Sadie Oldham, vice president and general manager of gardens, highlighted the Miracle-Gro Organics line and the Ortho Organics controls portfolio, including a weed-and-grass product that she said produces visible results in 15 minutes or less.

Financial targets and capital allocation

Chief Financial Officer Mark Scheiwer introduced fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2029 targets of approximately 2% to 4% annual net sales growth, 50 to 100 basis points of annual gross-margin expansion and 5% to 8% annual adjusted earnings-per-share growth.

The company is also targeting at least $275 million in annual free cash flow and leverage of 3 to 3.5 times, with a longer-term goal of reducing leverage below 3 times. Scheiwer said Scotts has reduced leverage to below 4 times this fiscal year and expanded gross margin by more than 790 basis points over the past several years.

Supply chain leader David Huskisson said the company expects to deliver $135 million of a previously announced $150 million, three-year savings commitment by the end of the current fiscal year and expects to exceed that total next year. Going forward, the company is targeting annual supply-chain savings equal to 1% of net sales.

Scotts plans to reinvest in advertising, R&D, technology and capital expenditures, maintain its dividend, use share repurchases to offset equity-compensation dilution, continue debt reduction and pursue small, strategically aligned acquisitions. Baxter said the company sees a pipeline of smaller lawn-and-garden brands that could benefit from Scotts’ distribution, supply chain and retail capabilities.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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