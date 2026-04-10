Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, SMG's low point in its 52 week range is $45.61 per share, with $72.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.49.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.