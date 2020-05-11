Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q2 Earnings Top, Sales Lag Estimates

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported net income from continuing operations of $249.8 million or $4.43 per share in second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 28, 2020), down from $396.9 million or $7.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.50, up 23.6% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07.



Net sales rose 16.2% year over year to $1,382.8 million. However, the figure missed the consensus mark of $1,389.2 million.



Company-wide gross margin rate (as adjusted) rose to 40% from 39.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Details



In the fiscal second quarter, net sales in the U.S. Consumer division increased 11% year over year to $1,102.7 million. Profitability in the unit increased 17% year over year to $372.9 million.



Net sales in the Hawthorne segment rose 60% year over year to $230 million in the reported quarter, driven by strong demand in almost all categories. The segment’s profit surged 148% year over year to $25.5 million.



Net sales in the Other segment fell 4% year over year to $50.1 million. The segment’s profitability rose 5% year over year to $4 million in the quarter.



Balance Sheet



In the fiscal second quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $30.8 million, down 17.9% year over year. Long-term debt was $ 2,113.8 million, up 3.7% year over year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2020, the company has reaffirmed its sales growth outlook for the U.S. Consumer unit of 1-3%. It now expects sales in the Hawthorne segment to rise 30-35% in fiscal 2020. Based on these assumptions, it projects company-wide sales growth between 6% and 8% for the full year. The company expects to achieve its adjusted EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.15.



Price Performance



Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro have surged 59.7% in the past year against the industry’s 26.3% decline.





Scotts Miracle-Gro currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



