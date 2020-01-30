Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG posted net loss from continuing operations of $71.3 million or $1.28 per share in first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Dec 28, 2019). The figure is narrower than a loss of $82.6 million or $1.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was $1.12, narrower than a loss of $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The figure was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.24.



Net sales rose 23% year over year to $365.8 million. The figure surpassed the consensus mark of $347.7 million.



Company-wide gross margin rate (as reported) rose to 14.8% from 11.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Details



In fiscal first quarter, net sales in the U.S. Consumer division rose 8% year over year to $147.4 million. The segment reported a loss of $41.5 million, which is narrower than a loss of $43.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales in the Hawthorne segment rose 41% year over year to $198.8 million in the reported quarter, which was primarily driven by strong demand in almost all categories of indoor growing equipment and supplies. The segment’s profit surged 216% year over year to $13.9 million.



Net sales in the Other segment fell 4% year over year to $19.6 million. The segment incurred a net loss of $3.5 million in the reported quarter, which is lower than a loss of $4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Balance Sheet



In fiscal first quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $27.4 million, up 21.2% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,969.9 million, down 9.9% year over year.



Outlook



The company witnessed strong momentum in the U.S. Consumer unit in fiscal 2019, which also continued into fiscal 2020. Moreover, it continues to see outstanding performance across all product categories in the Hawthorne business in the United States.



Going forward, the company is upbeat on achieving its fiscal 2020 guidance. Scotts Miracle-Gro expects company-wide sales growth in the range of 4-6% for fiscal 2020. It continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the band of $4.95-$5.15 for fiscal 2020.



Free cash flow is projected to be around $300 million.



Price Performance



Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro have surged 61.8% in the past year against the industry’s 18.2% decline.





