Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported a loss from continuing operations of $50 million or 90 cents per share in first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 1, 2022) compared with a profit of $25.2 million or 43 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, the adjusted loss was 88 cents per share against earnings of 39 cents a year ago. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 81 cents.

Net sales fell 24.4% year over year to $566 million and beat the consensus mark of $554.7 million.

Company-wide gross margin rate (as adjusted) was 21% compared with 25.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Details

In the first quarter, net sales in the U.S. Consumer division declined 16% year over year to $342.4 million. The segment delivered a profit of $10.7 million against $45.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales in the Hawthorne segment declined 38% year over year to $190.6 million in the reported quarter. The segment reported a loss of $5.3 million, down 113% year over year.

Net sales in the Other segment rose 6% year over year to $33 million. The segment reported a profit of $1.3 million.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $16.4 million, down 23.7% year over year. The long-term debt was $3,082.2 million, up 55.7% year over year.

Outlook

The company noted that better-than-expected results in the U.S. Consumer segment, along with additional pricing actions that will take effect in the third quarter, allowed it to raise full-year sales guidance to a range of +2% to -2%. The earlier guided range was flat to -4%.

SMG also announced plans to consolidate U.S. lighting manufacturing for Hawthorne into a single location and to close another recently acquired assembly facility and move those operations to its Santa Rosa, CA site. A restructuring charge of up to $5 million is projected to be recorded in the second quarter and will be excluded from the company’s full-year adjusted results.

Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro have declined 38.9% in the past year against a 22.4% rise of the industry.

