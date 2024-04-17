Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Price Target Increased by 11.36% to 76.30

The average one-year price target for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) has been revised to 76.30 / share. This is an increase of 11.36% from the prior estimate of 68.51 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.51% from the latest reported closing price of 67.81 / share.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Declares $0.66 Dividend

On January 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2024 received the payment on March 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $67.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 6.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scotts Miracle-Gro. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMG is 0.14%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 47,065K shares. The put/call ratio of SMG is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,883K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,634K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,184K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,543K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 34.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 37.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,318K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.