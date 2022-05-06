Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q2

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported earnings from continuing operations of $276.5 million or $4.94 per share in second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Apr 2, 2022) compared with $311.1 million or $5.44 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, the adjusted earnings were $5.03 per share compared with $5.64 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69.

Net sales fell 8.2% year over year to $1,678.4 million and beat the consensus mark of $1,650.9 million.

Company-wide gross margin rate (as adjusted) was 35.4% compared with 36.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Details

In the second quarter, net sales in the U.S. Consumer division remained flat year over year at $1,379.8 million. The segment delivered a profit of $428.9 million, down 2% year over year.

Net sales in the Hawthorne segment declined 44% year over year to $202.6 million in the reported quarter. The segment reported a profit of $3.3 million, down 92% year over year.

Net sales in the Other segment rose 5% year over year to $96 million. The segment reported a profit of $10.5 million, down 40% year over year.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.1 million, up 18.8% year over year. The long-term debt was $3,350 million, up 44.3% year over year.

Outlook

The company expects better weather, strong retailer promotions through Memorial Day and favorable comparisons for the rest of the season to be tailwinds. It envisions the bottom end of its U.S. Consumer unit sales guidance of +2% to -2%from the last year’s level to be the most likely outcome. For Hawthorne, based on recent trends, the company expects the low end of its sales guidance as the best outcome. SMG also noted that its earlier-communicated adjusted earnings per share guidance of $8 or more for the full year is likely to be unattainable.

Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro have declined 55.2% in the past year against a 50% surge of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Scotts Miracle-Gro currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

