Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Up 11% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG have gained 10.9% in the past six months. The stock has also outperformed the industry’s decline of 5.7% over the same time frame.





The company has a market cap of around $5.6 billion. Average volume of shares traded in the past three months was around 432.7K. The company also has long term expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 9.7%.



Factors Driving the Upside



Upbeat fiscal 2020 outlook and bright prospects of the Hawthorne unit have been contributing to the gain in the company’s shares.



In November, Scotts Miracle-Gro announced that it expects company-wide sales growth of 4-6% for fiscal 2020. Moreover, the company anticipates Hawthorne’s sales to grow 12-15% and U.S. Consumer sales to rise 1-3%.



Scotts Miracle-Gro also expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.95-$5.15 for fiscal 2020, which indicates a rise from $4.47 recorded in fiscal 2019.



The company is likely to gain from the synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout provides the company with modern and cost-efficient supply chain in the hydroponic industry. Moreover, net sales in the Hawthorne segment surged 95% in fiscal 2019, partly driven by the impact of Sunlight Supply buyout. The acquisition is expected to continue to drive Hawthorne’s sales in fiscal 2020.



Further, earnings estimate revisions have the greatest impact on stock prices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings has moved north in the past month. Over this period, earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have moved up 2.2%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Scotts Miracle-Gro currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



