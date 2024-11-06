Scotts Miracle-Gro Q4 Loss Widens, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) reported Wednesday a net loss for the fourth quarter of $244.0 million or $4.29 per share, sharply narrower than $468.4 million or $8.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $2.31 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $2.77 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Company-wide sales for the quarter increased 11 percent to $414.7 million from $374.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for a loss of $1.97 per share on revenues of $399.78 million for the quarter.

