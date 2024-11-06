News & Insights

Markets
SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Q4 Loss Widens, Misses Estimates

November 06, 2024 — 07:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) reported Wednesday a net loss for the fourth quarter of $244.0 million or $4.29 per share, sharply narrower than $468.4 million or $8.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $2.31 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $2.77 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Company-wide sales for the quarter increased 11 percent to $414.7 million from $374.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for a loss of $1.97 per share on revenues of $399.78 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.