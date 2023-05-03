Scotts Miracle-Gro Q2 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Beats Estimates, While Topline Miss

(RTTNews) - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG), a marketer of consumer lawn and garden, indoor and hydroponic growing products, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income fell to $109.4 million or $1.94 per share from prior year earnings of $276.5 million or $4.94 per share.

Adjusted earnings in the quarter were $213.8 million or $3.78 per share, compared with earnings of $281.5 million or $5.03 per share in 2022.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales fell 9 percent to $1.53 billion from prior year's $1.68 billion. The Street was looking for sales of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now expects a mid-single-digits percentage decline in total operating income and a low single-digits percentage decline in adjusted EBITDA.

The company expects to provide an update on business results and outlook in early June.

