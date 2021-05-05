Scotts Miracle-Gro Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) reported second quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $5.64 compared to $4.50 a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter GAAP income from continuing operations was $311.1 million, or $5.44 per share, compared with $249.8 million, or $4.43 per share, last year.

Second quarter sales were $1.83 billion, up 32 percent from $1.38 billion a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $1.73 billion, for the quarter.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company were up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

