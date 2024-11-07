Scotts Miracle-Gro price target lowered to $80 from $85 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) to $80 from $85 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the earnings report.

