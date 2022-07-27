Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Scotts Miracle-Gro's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of April 2022 Scotts Miracle-Gro had US$3.78b of debt, an increase on US$2.51b, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

NYSE:SMG Debt to Equity History July 27th 2022

How Healthy Is Scotts Miracle-Gro's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Scotts Miracle-Gro had liabilities of US$1.47b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.76b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$17.1m as well as receivables valued at US$1.43b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.78b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$4.55b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3, it's fair to say Scotts Miracle-Gro does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 6.7 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Importantly, Scotts Miracle-Gro's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 23% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Scotts Miracle-Gro can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Scotts Miracle-Gro reported free cash flow worth 11% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

To be frank both Scotts Miracle-Gro's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at covering its interest expense with its EBIT; that's encouraging. We're quite clear that we consider Scotts Miracle-Gro to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Scotts Miracle-Gro (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

