Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company's (NYSE:SMG) dividend will be increasing to US$0.66 on 10th of December. This takes the annual payment to 1.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Scotts Miracle-Gro was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 7.0%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:SMG Historic Dividend November 25th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.00 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Scotts Miracle-Gro has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Scotts Miracle-Gro's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Scotts Miracle-Gro that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



