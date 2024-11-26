Scotts Miracle-Gro Names COO Naate Baxter To Addl. Role Of President; CFO Matt Garth To Depart

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) announced Tuesday expanded responsibilities for two executive team members, with Chief Operating Officer Nate Baxter being named president and COO and Mark Scheiwer, who has served as VP and treasurer since December 2022, becoming interim chief financial officer and chief accounting officer on January 1, 2025.

Matt Garth, who also was chief administrative officer, will depart as CFO on December 31, 2024. He will help facilitate a seamless transition during the time leading up to January 1. Garth joined ScottsMiracle-Gro as CFO two years ago.

The company said Garth's planned departure did not result from any disagreement with the Company or any matter relating to the Company's financial reporting, policies or practices.

Baxter will have responsibilities for executing Company strategies and overseeing brands, sales, supply chain, marketing, R&D and information technology.

Scheiwer has more than 13 years of experience in a wide range of finance leadership roles at ScottsMiracle-Gro. The Company will conduct a search for a permanent CFO with the assistance of an executive search firm that is expected to consider internal and external candidates.

Scheiwer joined the Company in September 2011 and has held financial roles with increasing responsibility. He previously held a senior audit position with Ernst & Young.

Chris Hagedorn, division president leading wholly-owned Hawthorne Gardening Company subsidiary, has been named executive vice president and chief of staff to Chairman and CEO Jim Hagedorn.

Chris Hagedorn will have responsibilities for Company strategy and corporate affairs, including corporate communications and government relations, as well as oversight of the Hawthorne business. The chief of staff position is new on the executive team.

Meanwhile, Baxter joined ScottsMiracle-Gro in April 2023 as executive vice president of technology and operations. He was named COO in September 2023. Previously, he was president of TEL U.S., a Tokyo Electron Ltd. subsidiary that manufactures semiconductor and flat-panel manufacturing equipment, and worked with Intel Corp. in technology, supply chain, strategy and management.

To further augment the Company's financial capabilities, Stefan Selig will serve as a senior advisor to the executive team on strategic and financial matters. Selig is a former U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce.

Additionally, the Company is reaffirming the fiscal 2025 guidance that was provided during its fiscal 2024 year-endearnings callon November 6.

