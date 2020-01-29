Scotts Miracle-Gro Maintains FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) maintained its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share, a growth in a range 11 to 15 percent, on expected company-wide sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.04 per share on sales growth of 4.4 percent to $3.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

