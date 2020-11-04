Scotts Miracle-Gro Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) established fiscal 2021 guidance that assumes company-wide sales growth of 0 to 5 percent and non-GAAP adjusted earnings growth of 10 to 16 percent. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share is projected to be in a range of $8.00 to $8.40. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.76. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted income was $3.5 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a loss of $50.7 million, or $0.91 per share, a year ago. The company noted that this marked its first profitable fourth quarter since 2006. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.09, for the quarter.

Fourth quarter company-wide sales increased 79 percent to $890.3 million. U.S. Consumer increased 90 percent to $497.2 million. Hawthorne sales increased 68 percent to $351.9 million. Analysts expected revenue of $889.14 million, for the quarter.

