Scotts Miracle-Gro Falls After Reporting Lower Q3 Net Sales, FY23 Outlook

August 02, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a decline in third-quarter revenues, compared to the prior year. Looking ahead to the full year the company expects net sales decline of around 10 to 11 percent.

The third quarter sales declined to $1.118 billion, from $1.186 billion a year ago.

The company said it sees lower sales for the full year due to a decline in sales in the U.S. Consumer segment of 2 to 4 percent and a 30 to 35 percent decline in the Hawthorne segment.

Currently, shares are at $58.87, down 17.52 percent from the previous close of $71.44 on a volume of 981,403.

