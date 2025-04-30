SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO Earnings Results: $SMG Reports Quarterly Earnings

SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO ($SMG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $3.98 per share, missing estimates of $3.99 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,421,000,000, missing estimates of $1,512,262,900 by $-91,262,900.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SMG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO Insider Trading Activity
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO insiders have traded $SMG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERSHIP, L.P. HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 212,050 shares for an estimated $15,269,042.
- JAMES HAGEDORN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 161,101 shares for an estimated $11,603,421.
- ROBERT HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,550 shares for an estimated $8,100,353.
- NATHAN ERIC BAXTER (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,359 shares for an estimated $856,097.
- CHRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (EVP & Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,568 shares for an estimated $255,115.
- BRIAN E SANDOVAL sold 1,513 shares for an estimated $99,645
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,355,592 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,929,973
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 805,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,453,455
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 594,428 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,434,353
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 569,846 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,803,583
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 527,925 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,022,544
- UBS GROUP AG added 462,733 shares (+435.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,697,707
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 355,915 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,611,401
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMG forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.