SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO Earnings Results: $SMG Reports Quarterly Earnings

SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO ($SMG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $3.98 per share, missing estimates of $3.99 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,421,000,000, missing estimates of $1,512,262,900 by $-91,262,900.

SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO Insider Trading Activity

SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO insiders have traded $SMG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERSHIP, L.P. HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 212,050 shares for an estimated $15,269,042 .

. JAMES HAGEDORN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 161,101 shares for an estimated $11,603,421 .

. ROBERT HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,550 shares for an estimated $8,100,353 .

. NATHAN ERIC BAXTER (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,359 shares for an estimated $856,097 .

. CHRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (EVP & Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,568 shares for an estimated $255,115 .

. BRIAN E SANDOVAL sold 1,513 shares for an estimated $99,645

SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

