Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -88.97% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $170.57, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMG was $170.57, representing a -5.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.97 and a 122.97% increase over the 52 week low of $76.50.

SMG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Mosaic Company (MOS). SMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.81. Zacks Investment Research reports SMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.88%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SMG as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 32.56% over the last 100 days. TOKE has the highest percent weighting of SMG at 7.64%.

