Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $164.88, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMG was $164.88, representing a -35.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $254.34 and a 18.45% increase over the 52 week low of $139.20.

SMG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF). SMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.94. Zacks Investment Research reports SMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -7.87%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the smg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SMG as a top-10 holding:

Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSMD with an increase of 0.3% over the last 100 days. TOKE has the highest percent weighting of SMG at 5.96%.

