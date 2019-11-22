Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $104.06, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMG was $104.06, representing a -9.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.63 and a 79.54% increase over the 52 week low of $57.96.

SMG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF). SMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.17. Zacks Investment Research reports SMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.26%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SMG as a top-10 holding:

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (SOIL)

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 0.57% over the last 100 days. SOIL has the highest percent weighting of SMG at 6.08%.

