Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $219.08, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMG was $219.08, representing a -13.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $254.34 and a 72.84% increase over the 52 week low of $126.75.

SMG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as FMC Corporation (FMC) and Mosaic Company (MOS). SMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.48. Zacks Investment Research reports SMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.54%, compared to an industry average of 43.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SMG as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (JMIN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOKE with an increase of 18.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SMG at 5.94%.

