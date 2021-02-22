Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.9% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMG was $233.57, representing a -6.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $250 and a 205.32% increase over the 52 week low of $76.50.

SMG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Mosaic Company (MOS). SMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.52. Zacks Investment Research reports SMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.93%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SMG as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOKE with an increase of 109.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SMG at 4.95%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.