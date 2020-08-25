Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $5.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 868.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $172.79, the dividend yield is 13.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMG was $172.79, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $175.54 and a 125.87% increase over the 52 week low of $76.50.

SMG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF). SMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.7. Zacks Investment Research reports SMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 52.52%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SMG as a top-10 holding:

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (SOIL)

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 45.77% over the last 100 days. SOIL has the highest percent weighting of SMG at 8.01%.

