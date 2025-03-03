The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Present at Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Scotts Miracle-Gro will present at the Raymond James Conference on March 4, providing an overview and webcast.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, a leading marketer of lawn and garden care products, will present at the Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 4, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Nate Baxter, president and COO, and Mark Scheiwer, interim chief financial officer, will highlight the company's performance and participate in a fireside chat. Investors can access a live webcast of the presentation on the company's investor relations website, with an archived version available for 90 days. ScottsMiracle-Gro, with approximately $3.6 billion in sales, is recognized for its prominent brands like Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho®, as well as its subsidiary focused on indoor and hydroponic gardening products.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will present at a prominent investment conference, enhancing visibility and credibility among institutional investors.

The participation of key executives in the presentation and fireside chat showcases strong leadership and commitment to engaging with the investment community.

The webcast availability allows a wider audience to access information about the company's performance and strategy, promoting transparency.

The company reports $3.6 billion in sales and holds a leading position in the lawn and garden care market, indicating strong market presence and growth potential.

The press release highlights a potentially negative reliance on forward-looking statements, cautioning investors that actual performance may differ materially from these projections.

It suggests that there are a full range of risk factors that might impact the company's results, which may raise concerns among investors regarding stability and predictability.

When will Scotts Miracle-Gro present at the Raymond James Annual Conference?

Scotts Miracle-Gro will present on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Who will represent Scotts Miracle-Gro at the conference?

Nate Baxter and Mark Scheiwer will represent the company.

How can I listen to the Scotts Miracle-Gro presentation?

Investors can listen to a live webcast on the Company’s investor relations website.

What is Scotts Miracle-Gro's main business focus?

The company focuses on branded consumer lawn and garden care products and indoor growing solutions.

Where can I find more information about Scotts Miracle-Gro?

For more information, visit the official website at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

$SMG Insider Trading Activity

$SMG insiders have traded $SMG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERSHIP, L.P. HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 212,050 shares for an estimated $15,269,042 .

. JAMES HAGEDORN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 161,101 shares for an estimated $11,603,421 .

. ROBERT HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,550 shares for an estimated $8,100,353 .

. NATHAN ERIC BAXTER (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,359 shares for an estimated $856,097 .

. CHRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (EVP & Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,568 shares for an estimated $255,115 .

. BRIAN E SANDOVAL sold 1,513 shares for an estimated $99,645

$SMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $SMG stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden care as well as a leading provider of indoor and hydroponic growing products, will present at the Raymond James & Associates’ 46



th



Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.





Nate Baxter, president and chief operating officer, and Mark Scheiwer, interim chief financial and chief accounting officer, will provide an overview of the Company in addition to joining a fireside chat hosted by Joe Altobello of Raymond James & Associates at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET. Investors and other interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat from the





events page





of the Company’s investor relations website. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days.









About ScottsMiracle-Gro









With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.









Forward Looking Statements









Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements that set forth anticipated results based on management’s current plans and assumptions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. Investors should familiarize themselves with the full range of risk factors that could impact our results. These risk factors can be found in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









Contact











For investor inquiries:







Brad Chelton





Vice President





Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations





brad.chelton@scotts.com





(937) 309-2503







For media inquiries:







Tom Matthews





Chief Communications Officer







Tom.matthews@scotts.com







(937) 844-3864



