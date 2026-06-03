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Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Backs Annual Outlook

June 03, 2026 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has reaffirmed its annual guidance, citing its current performance.

For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted profit from continuing operations of $4.15 per share to $4.35 per share. For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted income of $3.74 per share.

For fiscal 2026, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company continues to anticipate adjusted EBITDA growth in mid-single-digits. The company still projects U.S. consumer net sales growth in low-single-digits.

For fiscal 2025, the company had registered adjusted EBITDA of $581 million with U.S. consumer net sales of $2.99 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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