The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $132.1 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $43.7 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. reported adjusted earnings of $133.8 million or $2.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.202 billion from $1.118 billion last year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $132.1 Mln. vs. $43.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.28 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.202 Bln vs. $1.118 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.