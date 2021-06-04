Scotts Miracle-Gro Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SMG

In trading on Friday, shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $199.81, changing hands as low as $198.77 per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMG's low point in its 52 week range is $126.75 per share, with $254.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.