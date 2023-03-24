Scotts Miracle-Gro Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SMG

In trading on Friday, shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.15, changing hands as low as $65.90 per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.055 per share, with $132.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.63.

