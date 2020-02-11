Scotts Miracle-Gro Approves Share Repurchase Worth $750M

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG announced that its board approved a new share repurchase program of up to $750 million over the next three years.

The company noted that the timing and number of shares to be repurchased will depend upon numerous factors such as business performance, market conditions, share price and alternative investment opportunities.

Per management, over the past few years, it has made substantial improvements in cash flow generation, thereby, offering it the flexibility to invest in growth and return cash to shareholders.

The company does not expect any significant acquisition activity in the near future. Notably, it continues to explore prospects in both U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne segments. Scotts Miracle-Gro also stated that it will suspend or slow down share repurchase activity in the future if it believes that there is a more beneficial use of cash to deliver value to shareholders.

Shares of the company have surged 60.4% in the past year against the industry’s 15.1% decline.

In January, Scotts Miracle-Gro reported adjusted loss per share (EPS) of $1.12 for first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Dec 28, 2019), narrower than a loss of $1.39 reported in the year-ago quarter. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss was pegged at $1.24.

Net sales went up 23% year over year to $365.8 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347.7 million.

Scotts Miracle-Gro witnessed strong momentum in the U.S. Consumer unit in fiscal 2019, which also continued in fiscal 2020. Moreover, it continues to see outstanding performance across all product categories in the Hawthorne business in the United States.

Moving ahead, the company is upbeat about its fiscal 2020 guidance. Scotts Miracle-Gro expects company-wide sales growth of 4-6% for fiscal 2020. It continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of $4.95-$5.15 for the fiscal year.

